US to host World Cup qualifier against Jamaica in Austin

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The United States will play host to Jamaica in a 2022 World Cup qualifying match on October 7 in Austin, Texas, the US Soccer Federation announced Thursday.

The match will be the first US men's World Cup qualifier ever staged in Texas. State capitol Austin debuted a Major League Soccer expansion team this season.

"What has been happening in Austin the last couple years is extraordinary," US men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said. "It's amazing the way the city has embraced the sport, the world-class facilities they have developed and most importantly for us the atmosphere the fans create in the stadium.

"That's precisely the type of environment we need for our home World Cup Qualifiers and I know it's something our players value and appreciate.

" The Americans own a 17-3 with eight drawn record overall against Jamaica, ahead of the team's meeting in a Gold Cup semi-final Sunday, with a 7-1 with six drawn mark in World Cup qualifying matches.

It will be the first match of three in seven days for the United States, which travels to Panama on October 10 and will host Costa Rica three days later at a site to be determined.

Eight North American teams will play a home and away round robin qualifying tournament to determine three teams who qualify for Qatar 2022. The fourth-place finisher faces an international playoff for a last spot.