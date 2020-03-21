US Track, Field Athletic Federation Calls For Postponing 2020 Olympics Amid COVID-19

The USA Track and Field (USATF), the governing body of the US athletics federation, urged on Saturday to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which are to take place from July 24 to August 9, due to the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The USA Track and Field (USATF), the governing body of the US athletics federation, urged on Saturday to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which are to take place from July 24 to August 9, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that there was no need for any drastic decisions on postponing the event at this stage. Tokyo also has maintained that so far, the organization is proceeding as scheduled.

"We certainly understand the ramifications of this request, and the realities of trying to coordinate the logistics of a postponed Olympic Games around the schedules of other athletes, sport federations, key stakeholders etc, but the alternative of moving forward in light of the current global situation would not be in the best interest of our athletes (as difficult as that decision might be)," USATF chief executive Max Siegel said in the letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chief executive Sarah Hirshland.

Late on Friday, the USA Swimming urged the USOPC to postpone the Olympic Games for a year amid the spread of the deadly virus.