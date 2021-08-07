UrduPoint.com

U.S. Wins 4th Consecutive Olympic Men's Basketball Gold Medal

Muhammad Rameez 52 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:01 PM

The United States edged France 87-82 on Saturday to successfully defend the Olympic gold medal of the men's basketball tournament

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:The United States edged France 87-82 on Saturday to successfully defend the Olympic gold medal of the men's basketball tournament.

Thanks to Kevin Durant's 29 points, the U.S. put back waves of comebacks of France when they led as many as 14 points but let France close to three points a couple of times.

"This one feels good because we went through a lot...To fight through this adversity against a great team like these guys, it was beautiful to be a part of," Durant said.

The U.S. trailed 12-6 at the beginning after missing the first eight 3-pointers, and Durant's first 3-pointer tied it by 15-15.

Leading by 22-18 in the first quarter, the U.S. cruised to a 39-26 lead and kept the advantage to a 44-39 first half.

Durant, who scored 21 points in the first half, put the U.S. ahead by 56-45 with a 3-pointer midway into the third quarter, and he waved and yelled after that shot.

France, which beat the U.S. 83-76 in the opener of the preliminary round, trailed by 14 points, but two consecutive 3-pointers, including a buzzer-beating one from Nicolas Batum, cut the lead to 71-63 in the third quarter.

