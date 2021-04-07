UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Wishes To Discuss Boycotting 2022 Beijing Olympics With Allies, Partners - State Dept.

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Wishes to Discuss Boycotting 2022 Beijing Olympics With Allies, Partners - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The US government plans to discuss with its allies and partners jointly boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"It is something that we certainly wish to discuss. A coordinated approach will be not only in our interest but also in the interest of our allies and partners," Price said during a press briefing.

In March, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity for alleged human right violations against ethnic Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region of China.

In addition, US Senator Rick Scott sent a letter in March to sponsors of the International Olympic Committee demanding that the 2022 Winter Olympic Games be moved from Beijing to a city in another country because China has engaged in human rights abuses.

Related Topics

China Canada European Union Beijing Price United Kingdom United States March Olympics International Olympic Committee From Government

Recent Stories

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

30 minutes ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

30 minutes ago

Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG ..

30 minutes ago

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus situation under control in Punjab: Chi ..

30 minutes ago

Iran-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Eritrea Coast - A ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.