UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Women's World Cup Champs Certified As Class In Lawsuit

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

US Women's World Cup champs certified as class in lawsuit

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The US Women's national team won a key court ruling Friday in its equal pay lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation when a California court granted class certification to players.

The US District Court decision by judge Gary Klausner allows the group to sue together rather than each player having to file her own lawsuit and any victory for one would be granted to all.

The ruling said it was proper to consider the suit a class action since all sought the same relief and raised the same issues regarding inferior pay and other compensation compared to their less successful male counterparts.

The US women won their second consecutive Women's World Cup title earlier this year in France. The American men failed to qualify for last year's World Cup in Russia.

The ruling also dismissed USSF arguments that players were not injured because some made more money than male counterparts, the court finding it was the rate of compensation rather than total compensation that mattered.

"The failure to provide the WNT with equal working conditions is a real (not abstract) injury which affects each plaintiff in a personal and individual way," the ruling said.

"Plaintiffs have also offered sufficient proof of this injury. Indeed, plaintiffs have submitted declarations establishing that WNT players were subject to discriminatory working conditions." The court also found the players had cited sufficient proof of such other unequal working condition issues as fewer charter flights, lower ticket prices, fewer promotional resources and inferior playing surfaces compared to the US men's national team.

Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players, called the finding "a historic step forward in the struggle to achieve equal pay." "We're so pleased that the court has recognized USSF's ongoing discrimination against women players -- rejecting USSF's tired arguments that women must work twice as hard and accept lesser working conditions to get paid the same as men." Levinson renewed the players' call to USSF president Carlos Cordeiro, a 63-year-old India-born American, to provide a new groundbreaking deal for the American women's team.

"We are calling on Carlos Cordeiro to lead USSF and demand an end to the unlawful discrimination against women now."The US women's efforts led to a chant of "Equal Pay" in the stadium in France after their victory in the final in July.

Related Topics

Injured World Russia France Male Same Lead Gary Money July Women All Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Huawei Rotating Chairma ..

8 hours ago

No application received from Maryam Nawaz: Dr Fird ..

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

9 hours ago

High time to follow Iqbal's teachings to address s ..

9 hours ago

Govt grants permission to Nawaz Sharif on medical ..

9 hours ago

Kartarpur Corridor inauguration testimony of Pakis ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.