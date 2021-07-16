UrduPoint.com
USA And Canada Advance To Gold Cup Quarter-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

USA and Canada advance to Gold Cup quarter-finals

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The United States and Canada both recorded emphatic wins on Thursday in CONCACAF Group B play, advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament in Kansas City.

The Americans routed tiny Martinique 6-1 and Canada did the same to shorthanded Haiti 4-1 at the Children's Mercy Park, the home of Major League Soccer's Sporting Kansas City.

Canada has won their first two group games, and the US remain in second place with the same record but are behind by one on the total goals tiebreaker. The leaders will square off Sunday in Kansas City in the group finale.

Daryl Dike scored a brace to power the US to a one-sided victory over Martinique, a Caribbean Island with a population of just 350,000.

Miles Robinson, Gyasi Zardes and Nicholas Gioacchini scored the other goals for the US, while Martinique got their lone goal in the 64th-minute on a penalty kick that was converted by Emmanuel Riviere.

In the early game, Cyle Larin scored twice in the second half as Canada knocked off Haiti, who were down seven players due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Stephen Eustaquio and Junior Hoilett also tallied for Canada and Stephane Lambese scored for Haiti. Lambese's goal was Haiti's first of the tournament.

Eustaquio, who also scored in Canada's opening game, scored on a brilliant free kick in the fifth minute as Canada set the tone early and led the entire game.

"I thought Stephen did very well today," said Canada coach John Herdman. "Obviously the free kick was top level and shows that he has that extra quality."Haiti and Martinique also battle on Sunday.

