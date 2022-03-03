UrduPoint.com

USA Avoid Big Guns At Women's Basketball World Cup Draw

Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Sydney, March 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Ten-time champions the United States were pitted alongside Belgium and China but avoided hosts Australia Thursday at the draw for the women's basketball World Cup, which will be played without Russia.

The world number one, who swept past Japan to win a seventh straight Olympic crown in August, will also meet Bosnia and Herzegovina and South Korea during the group phase in Sydney from September 22.

One more team, to be selected by governing body FIBA, will complete group A, replacing Russia which was axed this week following the invasion of Ukraine.

Third-ranked Australia, one of only two teams other than the USA or the former Soviet Union to win the World Cup, have a much tougher task in group B.

They were drawn with Japan, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists France, fourth-ranked Canada, Serbia and Nigeria.

The top four teams from each group will progress to the quarter-finals with the 10-day tournament culminating on October 1.

Group A - Belgium, China, Bosnia and Herzegovina, TBD, South Korea, United StatesGroup B - France, Serbia, Japan, Nigeria, Canada, Australia

