USA Beats Canada To Win Group B At Gold Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 09:00 AM

USA beats Canada to win Group B at Gold Cup

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Shaquell Moore scored the fastest goal in national team history as the United States captured Group B at the CONCACAF Gold Cup by holding on to beat Canada 1-0 on Sunday.

Moore, with his first international goal, scored just 20 seconds into the contest and goalkeeper Matt Turner made three second half saves as the US finished 3-0 in group play, needing a victory to claim top spot over runner-up Canada.

Moore hammered a right-footed shot from close range to the center of the goal after taking a pass from Sebastian Lletget.

The inexperienced American squad will play the runner-up from Group C in the knockout round while Canada, who needed just a tie to win the group, will square off against the Group C winner.

The clubs had split their last two games coming into Sunday's match at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Moore's first minute goal was all the US would need but Canada made the hosts work for the win, especially in the second half when they kept Turner busy.

The Americans failed to muster a shot on goal against Canadian 'keeper Maxime Crepeau in the second half. The Canadians, who had more corners three to one, were trying to win on US soil for the first time since 1957.

