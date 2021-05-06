UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USA Books Costa Rica Friendly With Eye To World Cup Rhythm

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

USA books Costa Rica friendly with eye to World Cup rhythm

The United States will face Costa Rica in a June 9 friendly, the US Soccer Federation said Wednesday, booking a possible second USA match in four days against the Ticos

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The United States will face Costa Rica in a June 9 friendly, the US Soccer Federation said Wednesday, booking a possible second USA match in four days against the Ticos.

US coach Gregg Berhalter is trying to develop a match rhythm for his squad with the contest at Sandy, Utah, that will simulate the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying schedule.

The Americans will visit Switzerland on May 30, then host the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals on June 3 at Denver, with the Americans playing Honduras and Mexico meeting Costa Rica to set up a June 6 final.

With a third-place match also planned, it's possible the US squad could meet Costa Rica in Denver ahead of their certain fixture in suburban Salt Lake City.

And they will have the same spacing of matches that US players will face in September and October when they face the final round of North American World cup qualifying.

"Costa Rica is a competitive CONCACAF team and we're looking forward to this opportunity," Berhalter said.

"Combined with the ability to mimic the cadence of matches we will encounter in September and October, this is an important step in our preparation for the start of World Cup qualifying."The Americans own a 17-16 with five drawn edge in the rivalry with Costa Rica, which dates to 1975.

US players are also preparing for the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament in July, a biennial showdown against regional foes.

Related Topics

USA World Visit Same Salt Lake City Denver United States Switzerland Costa Rica Mexico Honduras Cuban Peso May June July September October Gold Coach

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

51 minutes ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

2 hours ago

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to development, progress of merged ..

2 minutes ago

Pandemic, war, climate change fuel food fears

2 minutes ago

Farmer community hails PTI government for launchin ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.