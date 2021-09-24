UrduPoint.com

USA, Canada Replace Australia, NZ In Hockey Men's Jr WC

Muhammad Rameez 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:24 AM

USA, Canada replace Australia, NZ in Hockey Men's Jr WC

USA and Canada would replace Australia and New Zealand in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 to take place from November 24 to December 5 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :USA and Canada would replace Australia and New Zealand in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 to take place from November 24 to December 5 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Following last week's announcement by Hockey Australia and Hockey New Zealand that they would no longer be able to participate to the Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 due to COVID-related international travel restrictions put in place by their respective governments, both teams have been replaced by the USA and Canada, said a press release issued here.

Since the qualification process for the event stipulates that the Pan American Hockey Federation has the quota of the first reserve, the USA who finished third of the recent Junior Pan Am Championships have been selected. The second reserve spot was attributed to the best team in the FIH World Rankings (Seniors) not yet qualified, namely Canada.

The match schedule, involving 16 teams, would be communicated at a later stage. The last edition of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup in 2016 was won by the hosts, India.

