USA Coaches Join Hands With FBBA For Basketball Training Camp In Islamabad
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 23, 2025 | 08:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Coaches Team International (CTI), a US-based sports organization has partnered with the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) to organize a basketball training camp in Islamabad, on Wednesday.
According to a press release issued here, the camp led by American coaches Luke Elie and Jacob Kim, began at Bahria University on April 23 and will run until April 28.
It aims to nurture young talent in the city by introducing modern training techniques. Additionally, five local coaches are receiving mentorship to uphold international standards after the camp ends.
FBBA General Secretary Ouj E Zahoor who spearheaded the program, emphasized the importance of international exposure for local players and coaches.
"This is an opportunity for our youth to train under global experts and for our local coaches to continue this progress," he said.
Bahria University has supported the camp by providing facilities and logistics for the participants.
The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) also praised the initiative, highlighting its potential to elevate basketball nationwide.
The CTI-FBBA collaboration reflects a shared commitment to foster young talent and represents a bright future for basketball in Pakistan.
