UrduPoint.com

USA Cricket Announces Ticketing Details For ICC WC League ODIs

Muhammad Rameez Published May 07, 2022 | 01:49 PM

USA Cricket announces ticketing details for ICC WC League ODIs

USA Cricket has announced the full ticketing details ahead of the historic series of ICC Cricket World Cup League One Day International matches in Texas that starts later in the month

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :USA Cricket has announced the full ticketing details ahead of the historic series of ICC Cricket World Cup League One Day International matches in Texas that starts later in the month.

USA play in both series and will be involved in eight of the 12 ODIs that will see international cricket played in Texas for the very first time, the USA Cricket said on its website on Saturday.

The visiting international teams from Nepal, Oman, Scotland and the UAE will all play four One Day International matches as critical points are up for grabs on the CWC League 2 table.

All twelve matches are being held at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland, just outside Houston, Texas. It's the first time that 4 other international cricketing nations will come to the USA at the same time for the back to back series, with the ground hosting their inaugural One Day International matches.

USA Cricket has priced the full series of matches very attractively to encourage plenty of fans to come along and witness history in person in Texas with bumper crowds expected, particularly for the weekend matches. The ticket pricing structure is simple with all adult tickets being priced at $10 per match, and free for Under 16s when booked in advance.

USA Cricket Members will enjoy discounted pricing across all tickets with a 15% discount code being applicable to all tickets, which members will have emailed to them this week. All tickets must be purchased online in advance of the matches.

\932

Related Topics

USA Cricket World ICC UAE Oman Same Houston Nepal All From

Recent Stories

Government pressure forces Venezuelan media to sel ..

Government pressure forces Venezuelan media to self-censor

2 minutes ago
 Colombia to offer 2nd COVID-19 booster for people ..

Colombia to offer 2nd COVID-19 booster for people over 50

3 minutes ago
 2661 criminals held, looted items worth Rs: 119.8 ..

2661 criminals held, looted items worth Rs: 119.8 mln recovered in month of Apri ..

3 minutes ago
 Soy boon for Argentina as Ukraine war boosts price ..

Soy boon for Argentina as Ukraine war boosts prices

19 minutes ago
 Chinese train maker to produce new-energy light ra ..

Chinese train maker to produce new-energy light rail trains for Argentina's Juju ..

19 minutes ago
 Almost all PTDC hotels in KP booked to full capaci ..

Almost all PTDC hotels in KP booked to full capacity

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.