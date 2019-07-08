USA hold back rising European tide to maintain World Cup dominance

Lyon, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The United States underlined their status as the dominant force in international women's football by winning a fourth World Cup in eight editions on Sunday, but the tournament has also highlighted the growing threat to them coming from Europe.

In their third consecutive final, the USA were too strong for the Netherlands as they won 2-0 in Lyon to retain their title with Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scoring.

It means a European nation has not won since Germany in 2007, while the USA's four World Cups stand alongside their record four Olympic golds.

Their triumph came after they topped their group ahead of Sweden and then beat Spain, hosts France and England en route to the final, where they defeated the European champions.

While the USA started their campaign with a World Cup record 13-0 win over Thailand, their encounters with European opposition were closer affairs.