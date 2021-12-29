UrduPoint.com

USA, Ireland One-day Cricket Match Postponed

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:11 AM

USA, Ireland one-day cricket match postponed

The USA and Ireland one day international cricket match scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Wednesday because of a small number of new positive Covid cases among the playing and support staff, USA Cricket said

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The USA and Ireland one day international cricket match scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Wednesday because of a small number of new positive Covid cases among the playing and support staff, USA Cricket said.

One match in the series scheduled for Sunday had already been cancelled after an umpire tested positive for Covid-19, and the remaining two matches were in the balance as officials awaited the results of further coronavirus tests on Tuesday.

"If both teams can complete an additional set of negative testing (on Tuesday), then the series will proceed with the amended dates of December 29th and December 30th," USA Cricket said.

The three umpires who were initially deemed as close contacts to the onepositive case in the umpiring group have now all tested negative, the federation said. They are waiting to receive ICC approval to officiate.

The USA and Ireland each won a T20 international in the opening two games of Ireland's tour.

Related Topics

USA Cricket T20 ICC Ireland December Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE addressing rise of Covid-19 infections with ad ..

UAE addressing rise of Covid-19 infections with advanced medical preventive syst ..

47 minutes ago
 US Home Prices up 19% in Year to October - S&P Dow ..

US Home Prices up 19% in Year to October - S&P Dow Jones Indices

5 minutes ago
 Ex. MNA's house looted in Hyderabad

Ex. MNA's house looted in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 District Police setup complaint boxes in city

District Police setup complaint boxes in city

5 minutes ago
 Bangash sent legal notice to Arbab over mayor tick ..

Bangash sent legal notice to Arbab over mayor ticket statement

5 minutes ago
 Mexican Health Body Expects Fewer Hospitalizations ..

Mexican Health Body Expects Fewer Hospitalizations Despite Omicron

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.