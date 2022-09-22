Sydney, Sept 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium, as France upset hosts Australia to ruin veteran Lauren Jackson's return.

The American Olympic champions were 48-39 clear at half-time and never relented, despite missing three players from their 12-strong roster who are still en route to Sydney after the WNBA Finals.

Jewell Loyd and Alyssa Thomas both added 14 points while Julie Vanloo scored 13 to lead Belgium on the opening day of the 10-day tournament in Sydney.

The victory was the Americans' 23rd in a row at the World Cup, an incredible streak that began in 2010.

"It was about what we expected, we knew we were going to come out hard and do things well, but also make mistakes. It was the first time we were on the court with the team," said Stewart.

Coach Cheryl Reeve said she was particularly pleased with their defence.

"We expected us to be a little bit rough in terms of our chemistry, but we had good chemistry on the defensive side, which I thought was really good," she said.

Australia, the 2018 beaten finalists and world number three, crashed 70-57 to Olympic bronze medallists France.

Their shooting outside the arc let them down, with just five of 23 dropping, as Gabby Williams starred for the French with 23 points and two assists.

"When push came to shove I think our defence let us down in the third quarter," said Australian centre Marianna Tolo. "It was tough." The game marked the return to top-level competition of Jackson, a four-time Olympic medallist and seven-time WNBA all-star who retired in 2016 with a persistent knee injury.

Now a mother of two, she launched a comeback in April to make her fifth World Cup and first in 12 years.

The 41-year-old spent 10 minutes on court and netted a three-pointer to ensure she became only the third player in women's World Cup history to net 600 competition points, behind Brazilian pair Hortencia Marcari and Janeth Dos Santos Arcain.