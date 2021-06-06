UrduPoint.com
USA Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics Baseball Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Los Angeles, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The United States men's baseball team qualified for the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, beating Venezuela 4-2 to finish 4-0 and win the America's qualifying tournament in Florida.

Two-time Major League Baseball all-star Todd Frazier had a home run, four hits and two RBIs for the Americans, who will compete in the Olympic baseball tournament with Japan, Mexico, Israel and South Korea. A sixth team will be added later.

The Olympic tournament will be held July 28 to August 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.

Venezuela can still get into the Games if they win another qualifying tournament on June 22-26 in Mexico.

Australia, the Dominican Republic, Netherlands and Taiwan are also competing in that competition.

The American team is mainly made up of former major leaguers and some minor leaguers.

