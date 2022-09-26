UrduPoint.com

USA Set Basketball World Cup Record As Quarter-finals Take Shape

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape

Sydney, Sept 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals.

Eight of the Americans' 12-strong roster hit double figures, led by Brionna Jones with 24 points, eight rebounds and one assist in Sydney.

A'ja Wilson drilled 20 points and Breanna Stewart 18 as the three-time defending champions ran riot with an overwhelming defensive display.

Shakira Austin netted a field goal with just seconds left to ensure the record, which was previously held by Brazil, who crushed Malaysia 143-50 in a group game at the 1990 tournament.

"I thought we got off to a bit of a slower start than we wanted, but we had a group that came in that really changed things for us," said USA coach Cheryl Reeve, whose all-conquering team beat their previous best of 119 points.

"We got more pressure and I think our size was a problem for them and I thought we shared the ball well." The United States, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals, were on another level, passing 30 or more points in all four frames against a Korean team that has struggled without marquee star Park Ji-su.

"It was huge," said Wilson after the team shot an outstanding 66 percent from the field. "I think everyone scored and that's the beauty of it. It comes from everyone, from one to 12."Defeat left the Asian side facing a crunch Group A game on Tuesday against Puerto Rico with a quarter-final slot at stake.

"I try to focus on how we played rather than the result of the game. I wanted our players to show their best ability and confidence on the court," said Korean coach Jung Sun-min. "Individually I think we played very hard and very well today."

