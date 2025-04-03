The United States is the sole bidder for the 2031 Women's World Cup, and the United Kingdom is set to host the 2035 tournament, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced on Thursday

"Today I can confirm that we have received one bid for 2031 and one valid bid for 2035," said Infantino on stage at the UEFA Congress in Belgrade.

"2031 is from the USA and potentially some other CONCACAF members together, and '35 is from Europe, from the home nations," he added, referring to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Infantino also said FIFA planned to increase the number of participating teams at the Women's World Cup from 32 teams to 48 in time for the 2031 tournament.

Thursday's announcement comes after the football associations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland revealed last month that they would submit an expression of interest in staging the tournament.

World football's governing body last month said it would only welcome bids for 2035 from Europe or Africa, with expressions of interest to be made in the first quarter of this year.

"We are honoured to be the sole bidder for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2035," English Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said in a statement.

"Hosting England's first FIFA World Cup since 1966, along with our home nations partners, will be very special.

The hard work starts now, to put together the best possible bid by the end of the year."

FIFA has said that the identity of the hosts would be officially confirmed at its congress in the second quarter of 2026.

The United States also confirmed in early March that it would push ahead with a bid for 2031.

South Africa and Morocco had also been in the running with African nations invited to bid too, but Infantino's comments suggest they are now out of contention.

The next Women's World Cup will take place in Brazil in 2027.

The United States will co-host the 2026 men's World Cup with Canada and Mexico, and will also host the first edition of FIFA's expanded Club World Cup this June and July.

Next year's World Cup will be the first time 48 teams have participated in the men's tournament, up from 32.

The Women's World Cup was expanded from 24 teams to 32 for the first time for the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The United Kingdom and Ireland will co-host the men's European Championship in 2028, while the Women's Euro in 2022 took place in England.

FIFA has already attributed the 2030 men's World Cup jointly to Morocco, Spain and Portugal, with three games also being played in South America. Saudi Arabia will then host in 2034.