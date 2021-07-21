UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USA, Team GB Take Knee Ahead Of Olympic Women's Football Openers

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 02:10 PM

USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Players from the United States and Team GB were among those to take a knee ahead of Wednesday's opening matches in the women's Olympic football tournament to highlight racial injustice.

All 22 players took part in the gesture prior to kick-off between four-time Olympic champions the US and Sweden in Tokyo, an hour after Team GB and Chile did likewise in Sapporo.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently relaxing some of the rules for protests at the Games, softening a long-standing ban on political protests at the global sporting event.

Athletes will now be allowed to take a knee before play begins to highlight racial injustice, speak to the media and post online about their views, or wear clothing with a protest slogan at a press conference.

But political statements during events, victory ceremonies and at the Olympic Village are still off the cards, the IOC said.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee's chef de mission said the team would also take a knee before their game later Wednesday in Tokyo against Australia.

Related Topics

Football Protest Australia Sapporo Tokyo Chile United States Sweden Women Olympics International Olympic Committee Post Media Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

14 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.