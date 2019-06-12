USA thrash 13 past Thailand ahead of France return to action

Reims, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The United States began their trophy defence in scintillating style with 13-0 Women's World Cup thrashing of Thailand in a ruthless demonstration of strength to potential quarter-final opponents and hosts France, who return to action on Wednesday against Norway.

Three-time champions USA scored 10 goals in the second half in Reims on Tuesday as they eclipsed Germany's 11-0 win over Argentina in 2007 and shattered their own previous tournament best of 7-0.

Alex Morgan starred with five goals, Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis netted twice each and Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also got on the scoresheet in an embarrassingly one-sided Group F encounter watched by more than 18,000.

The Americans hit back after at suggestions they could have eased up and saved 34th-ranked Thailand from complete humiliation.

"This is a world championship so every team that is here has been fantastic to get to this point. To be respectful to opponents is to play hard against opponents," said USA coach Jill Ellis.