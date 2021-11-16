USA to co-host T20 Cricket World Cup in 2024

The United States will host its first major cricket tournament in 2024 when it stages part of the T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States will host its first major cricket tournament in 2024 when it stages part of the T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.

The baseball-loving country, which has never appeared at either a T20 or a 50-over World Cup, will host the event along with the more established cricket nations of the West Indies.