UrduPoint.com

USA To Co-host T20 Cricket World Cup In 2024

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 09:37 PM

The United States will host its first major cricket tournament in 2024 when it stages part of the T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States will host its first major cricket tournament in 2024 when it stages part of the T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.

The baseball-loving country, which has never appeared at either a T20 or a 50-over World Cup, will host the event along with the more established cricket nations of the West Indies.

