USA V Wales World Cup Starting Line-ups

Muhammad Rameez Published November 21, 2022 | 11:33 PM

USA v Wales World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group B match between United States and Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Monday (kick-off 1900 GMT)

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group B match between United States and Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Monday (kick-off 1900 GMT): United States (4-3-3) Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic Coach: Gregg Berhalter (USA) Wales (3-5-2) Wayne Hennessey; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson, Neco Williams; Gareth Bale, Daniel James Coach: Rob Page (WAL) Referee: Abdulrahman Al-Jassim (QAT)

