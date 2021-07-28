UrduPoint.com
USA Women Take First Olympic 3x3 Basketball Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab 14 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

USA women take first Olympic 3x3 basketball gold

USA women's team won the first Olympic 3x3 basketball title on Wednesday as they beat the Russian Olympic Committee team 18-15 in the final in Tokyo

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :USA women's team won the first Olympic 3x3 basketball title on Wednesday as they beat the Russian Olympic Committee team 18-15 in the final in Tokyo.

Stefanie Dolson of WNBA team Chicago Sky was the Americans' top scorer with seven points and Kelsey Plum contributed five points in the game that is played into just one basket.

Anastasiia Logunova's six points for the Russians were in vain.

The Americans were congratulated by IOC president Thomas Bach at Aomi Urban sports Park.

China won the bronze medal after a 16-14 win over France.

Latvia took the men's title with a 21-18 win over the Russians as pre-tournament favourites Serbia had to settle for the bronze medal after beating Belgium 21-10 in the medal playoff.

The downsized form of basketball was added to the Olympic programme in Tokyo in a bid to attract a younger audience.

