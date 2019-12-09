The head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Travis Tygart, has qualified the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s decision to ban Russian athletes from participating in the Olympics for four year as a "devastating blow to clean athletes" and the "rule of law."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Travis Tygart, has qualified the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s decision to ban Russian athletes from participating in the Olympics for four year as a "devastating blow to clean athletes" and the "rule of law."

"To allow Russia to escape a complete ban is yet another devastating blow to clean athletes, the integrity of sport and the rule of law. And, in turn, the reaction by all those who value sport should be nothing short of a revolt against this broken system to force reform," Tygart said in a statement on Monday.

"There is no disputing that Russia has committed the most intentional, deep and broad level of corruption on the entire sports world that has put money over morals, abuse over health and corruption over the Olympic values and all athlete's dreams. Now clean athletes, sports fans and sponsors are having to suffer through another horrendous Groundhog Day of Russian corruption and domination," he added.