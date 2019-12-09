UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USADA Head Says WADA's Decision On Russia Heavy Blow To 'Clean' Athletes

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 07:33 PM

USADA Head Says WADA's Decision on Russia Heavy Blow to 'Clean' Athletes

The head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Travis Tygart, has qualified the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s decision to ban Russian athletes from participating in the Olympics for four year as a "devastating blow to clean athletes" and the "rule of law."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Travis Tygart, has qualified the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s decision to ban Russian athletes from participating in the Olympics for four year as a "devastating blow to clean athletes" and the "rule of law."

"To allow Russia to escape a complete ban is yet another devastating blow to clean athletes, the integrity of sport and the rule of law. And, in turn, the reaction by all those who value sport should be nothing short of a revolt against this broken system to force reform," Tygart said in a statement on Monday.

"There is no disputing that Russia has committed the most intentional, deep and broad level of corruption on the entire sports world that has put money over morals, abuse over health and corruption over the Olympic values and all athlete's dreams. Now clean athletes, sports fans and sponsors are having to suffer through another horrendous Groundhog Day of Russian corruption and domination," he added.

Related Topics

Corruption World Sports Russia United States Money Olympics All From

Recent Stories

Highest quality broadcast coverage of Pakistan v S ..

15 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Is Setting Road Map for Social W ..

45 minutes ago

India pushing Kashmiri youth to wall: Masood Khan

47 minutes ago

Bilawal says struggle to continue until the democr ..

52 minutes ago

ISPR rejects news on Pak-Iran joint patrolling at ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Housing Programme assists 188 Emiratis with ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.