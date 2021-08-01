UrduPoint.com

USADA's Effort To Cast Doubt On World Anti-Doping System Irrational - RUSADA Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 02:00 PM

USADA's Effort to Cast Doubt on World Anti-Doping System Irrational - RUSADA Chief

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief's remarks about Russian athletes are an attempt to cast doubt on the world anti-doping system, in particularly, its laboratories, which is irrational, Acting Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Mikhail Bukhanov told Sputnik on Sunday.

Travis Tygart on Saturday called for making the results of doping testing of all athletes participating in the Tokyo Games, especially from Russia, public and claimed that Russia continues to cheat and deserves a harsher punishment. Last year, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled Russian athletes cannot compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022, over alleged violation of the anti-doping code.

"Saying this is to demonstrate ignorance of the world anti-doping code and international standards," Bukhanov said, adding that RUSADA sends doping samples for analysis to leading European laboratories, as well as laboratories in North America.

"Does it turn out that the foreign colleague wants to question the functioning of laboratory analyzes of the world anti-doping system? This is a rather strong but not very rational ” from the point of common sense ” line of reasoning," he added.

Speaker further of the remarks of the USADA chief, Bukhanov said "it is a pity that leaders of such level allow themselves to make such conclusions."

"Saying that the [CAS] ban is a farce, speaking of 'insufficient punishment,' the colleague puts himself in the role of the CAS, as well as the role of authors of the World Anti-Doping Code and international standards," he added.

Related Topics

World Russia Tokyo United States December Sunday All From Court

Recent Stories

Worldâ€™s first solar/thermal energy storage-power ..

Worldâ€™s first solar/thermal energy storage-powered project to extract water fr ..

45 minutes ago
 Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah re ..

Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah released back into natural habit ..

45 minutes ago
 India observes 1st August as &#039;Muslim Women&#0 ..

India observes 1st August as &#039;Muslim Women&#039;s Rights Day&#039;

2 hours ago
 Over 41,000 new coronavirus infections in India

Over 41,000 new coronavirus infections in India

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

4 hours ago
 China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta clust ..

China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.