TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief's remarks about Russian athletes are an attempt to cast doubt on the world anti-doping system, in particularly, its laboratories, which is irrational, Acting Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Mikhail Bukhanov told Sputnik on Sunday.

Travis Tygart on Saturday called for making the results of doping testing of all athletes participating in the Tokyo Games, especially from Russia, public and claimed that Russia continues to cheat and deserves a harsher punishment. Last year, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled Russian athletes cannot compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022, over alleged violation of the anti-doping code.

"Saying this is to demonstrate ignorance of the world anti-doping code and international standards," Bukhanov said, adding that RUSADA sends doping samples for analysis to leading European laboratories, as well as laboratories in North America.

"Does it turn out that the foreign colleague wants to question the functioning of laboratory analyzes of the world anti-doping system? This is a rather strong but not very rational ” from the point of common sense ” line of reasoning," he added.

Speaker further of the remarks of the USADA chief, Bukhanov said "it is a pity that leaders of such level allow themselves to make such conclusions."

"Saying that the [CAS] ban is a farce, speaking of 'insufficient punishment,' the colleague puts himself in the role of the CAS, as well as the role of authors of the World Anti-Doping Code and international standards," he added.