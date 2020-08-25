UrduPoint.com
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:37 PM

Usain Bolt tests positive for Coronavirus

The world-champion has gone into self-isolation at home in Jamaica after celebrating his 34th birthday last week.

KINGSTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2020) International sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday.

The world-champion went into self-isolating at his home in Jamaica soon after celebrating his 34th birthday with a big bash mask-free during the last week.

“Both has tested positive for Coronavirs who holds world records in the 100m and 200m distance,” Jamaica’s health ministry confirmed late on Monday.

The player also posted a video on social media wherein he was saying that he was waiting to hear bak on his results.

“I quarantined myself just to be safe and just taking it easy,” said Bolt, adding that he appeared to have tapped himself while lying in bed.

He also posted with the caption: “Stay safe my ppl”.

