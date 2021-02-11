USGC FC beats Young Mohammedan club by 1-0

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :USGC Football Club beat Young Mohammedan by 1-0 and qualified for the Semi finals of Commissioner Challenge Cup Football Tournament being played at Municipal Stadium Satellite Town.

In the 34th minute of first half due to hand ball the match referee awarded penalty kick in favor of USGC on which Hasseb scored the goal.

During the match both the teams missed several chances to score the goal.

The match was supervised by Shakeel Khan while Faizan Shah and Haris assisted as deputy referees.

On Friday, Semi Final will be played at 3 PM.