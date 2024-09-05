Ushna Suhail Move To Khawar Hyat Tennis Tournament's Final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament continued with competitive matches keeping the spectators on edge at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Thursday.
In the ladies singles semifinals, Ushna Suhail emerged victorious, defeating Soha Ali with a score of 6-4, 6-4 to secure her place in the final.
Meanwhile, in the boys 18 & under final, Ahmad Nael Qureshi overcame a strong challenge from Bilal Asim. After dropping the first set 4-6, Ahmad fought back to take the second set 7-5. The match was tied at 3-3 in the final set when Bilal had to retire, giving Ahmad the victory.
In the Boys 12 & Under Final, Shayan Afridi claimed the title with a convincing 4-2, 4-2 win over Rashid Ali.
Earlier in the semifinals, Rashid Ali had defeated Muhammad Muaz 4-2, 4-1, while Shayan Afridi triumphed over Muhammad Junaid 4-2, 4-0.
The tournament continues on Friday with the ladies singles final scheduled at 3:00 PM, where Ushna Suhail will face the winner of the Sheeza Sajid vs Amna Ali Qayum semifinal. The day will conclude with the highly anticipated men's singles final between Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Martyrs Gold Cup Hockey Tournament from Friday3 hours ago
-
Pak team to participate in World Youth Scrabble C'ship3 hours ago
-
Peshawar to host marathon race on Friday3 hours ago
-
Defence Day Badminton C'ship on Sep 83 hours ago
-
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go viral4 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 10 results16 hours ago
-
Head slays Scotland in rapid Australia T20 win16 hours ago
-
Sinner eyes US Open semi-final as Swiatek looks to halt US surge16 hours ago
-
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday22 hours ago
-
Sarfraz Ahmed joins Dolphins as mentor-cum-player in Champions One Day Cup 202422 hours ago
-
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament starts on Sept 522 hours ago