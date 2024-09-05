ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament continued with competitive matches keeping the spectators on edge at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Thursday.

In the ladies singles semifinals, Ushna Suhail emerged victorious, defeating Soha Ali with a score of 6-4, 6-4 to secure her place in the final.

Meanwhile, in the boys 18 & under final, Ahmad Nael Qureshi overcame a strong challenge from Bilal Asim. After dropping the first set 4-6, Ahmad fought back to take the second set 7-5. The match was tied at 3-3 in the final set when Bilal had to retire, giving Ahmad the victory.

In the Boys 12 & Under Final, Shayan Afridi claimed the title with a convincing 4-2, 4-2 win over Rashid Ali.

Earlier in the semifinals, Rashid Ali had defeated Muhammad Muaz 4-2, 4-1, while Shayan Afridi triumphed over Muhammad Junaid 4-2, 4-0.

The tournament continues on Friday with the ladies singles final scheduled at 3:00 PM, where Ushna Suhail will face the winner of the Sheeza Sajid vs Amna Ali Qayum semifinal. The day will conclude with the highly anticipated men's singles final between Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib.