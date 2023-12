SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The University of Sialkot (USKT) organised a cricket tournament, a noteworthy initiative aimed at providing students with a platform to showcase their talent.

USKT Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob and Director sports Shahzad were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Students hailing from diverse university departments took part in the tournament.