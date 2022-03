Usman bad KPT Tennis League title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Usman Ejaz clinched the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Tennis League title here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Sunday.

In Men open singles final, Usman Ejaz defeated Hamza Asim by 6-3, 6-2 while in Ladies final Sheeza Sajjid defeated Soha Ali in both under 16 and ladies final.

Two major upset were seen in the Under16 boys semifinals Haziq Hamza defeated Ali Zain 6-2 while in Men open singles semifinal Hamza Asim beat Jabir Ali 8-4, both players have performed excellent and played at highest level.

In the final of under 12 boys, Hassan Usmani beat Abdul Wasay by 6-2, 6-2. Brig Tariq Bashir from KPT, the chief guest, distributed prizes among the winners and runner-ups. Fazal-e-Subhan, Director Islamabad Tennis Complex thanked Chairman KPT Nadir Waraich for his support.

In Open singles (Boys) Round Robin Matches: Jabir Ali Beat Ali Zain by 8-2; Qasim Ali Beat Ubaida Ilyas by 8-3; Hamza Asim Beat Muhammad Osama by 8-1; Abdullah Khan Beat Adnan Khan by 8-3; Osama Beat Inam Qadir by 8-0; Jabir Ali Beat Ahmed Murad by 8-2; Ali Zain Beat Ahmed Murad by 8-2: Omer Masood Beat Mohammad Obaida by 8-6; In Semifinals: Usman Ejaz Beat Qasim Ali by 8-3; Hamza Asim Beat Jabir Ali by 8-4.

In Final: Usman Ejaz Beat Hamza Asim by 6-3, 6-2.

In Open singles (Ladies) Round Robin Matches: Sheeza Sajjid Beat Amara Khan by 6-3; Zara Khan Beat Farah Khan by 6-3; Amara Khan Beat Farah Khan by 6-2; Soha Ali Beat Zara Khan by 6-0.

In Final: Sheeza Sajjid Beat Soha Ali by 6-2 6-4.

In Boys Under 12 Round Robin Matches: Abdul Wasay Beat Rizwan Shah by 6-2; Hassan Usmani Beat Umer Imtiaz by 6-0; Ozair Maqsood Beat Omair Khan by 6-1; Amir Masood Beat Vishal by 6-0; Abdul Wasay Beat Amir Masood by 6-2; Hassan Usmani Beat Ozair Maqsood by 6-1.

In Final: Hassan Usmani Beat Abdul Wasay by 6-2, 6-2.

In Boys Under 16 Round Robin Matches: Sameer Kiyani Beat Hassan Usmani by 6-1; Subhan Aslam Beat Abdul Wahid by 6-2; Ali Zain Beat Inam Qadir by 6-0; Abdul Wasay Beat Ahmed Imtiaz by 7-5; Zahid Bin Ayan Beat Abdul Wahid by 6-3; Mohammad Jareer Beat Inam Qadir by 6-1; In Semifinals: Sameer Kiyani Beat Abdullah Khan by 7-5; Haziq Asim Beat Ali Zain by 6-2.

In Final: Sameer Kiyani Beat Haziq Asim by 7-5, 7-5.

In Girls Under 16 Round Robin Matches: Sheeza Sajjid Beat Zara Khan by 6-0; Soha Ali Beat Zara Shebaz by 6-0; Amara Khan Beat Amna by 6-1; Farah Shah Khan Beat Fatima Noor by 6-3; Sheeza Sajjid Beat Fatima Noor by 6-1; Soha Ali Beat Amna by 6-2.

In Final: Sheeza Sajjid Beat Soha Ali by 7-5, 6-3.

In Girls Under 12 Round Robin Matches: Lala Rukh Sajjid Beat Zaina by 6-0; Zara Shebaz Beat Fatima Masood by 6-1; Fatima Masood Beat Amna Masood by 6-4; Ayesha Maqsood Beat Eman by 6-4; Lala Rukh Sajjid Beat Ayesha Maqsood by 6-2; Marukh Sajjid Beat Zara Shebaz by 6-1.

In Final: Marukh Sajjid Beat Lala Rukh Sajjid by 6-3.