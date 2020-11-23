Usman club wins opening match of Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Championship

In the opening match of the Fifth Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Championship 2020 the Usman Basketball Club comprising the youth of District Central on Monday defeated Aram Bagh Basketball Club by 46 basketball points

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :In the opening match of the Fifth Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Championship 2020 the Usman Basketball Club comprising the youth of District Central on Monday defeated Aram Bagh Basketball Club by 46 basketball points.

Hassan Iqbal (18), Hamza Khawaja (12) and Mohammad Faizan (10) scored for the winning club while Hassan Ali (14), Nofil Ali and Saad Salahuddin 10 basketball points each respectively for the runner-up club.

The referees were Tariq Hussain, Syed Musanif Shah and Zahid Malik.

. Zaeema Khatun, Mumtaz Ahmed and Dr. Naeem Ahmed were the technical officials.

On the occasion, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan thanked Essa Lab for sponsoring the tournament for the fifth time and announced that Sabiha Issa Girls Basketball Tournament would be held from December 18 to 20.

The championship was being organized under the auspicious of Pakistan sports Welfare Association in collaboration with Karachi Basketball Association at Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh.