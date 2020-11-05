Usman club wins opening match of Inverex Trophy Basketball tourney

The Usman Basketball Club Thursday won the opening match of the Inverex Trophy Basketball tournament by defeating Aram Bagh Basketball Club with 48 basketball points against 40 points target

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Usman Basketball Club Thursday won the opening match of the Inverex Trophy Basketball tournament by defeating Aram Bagh Basketball Club with 48 basketball points against 40 points target.

During the match played at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Hafiz Hamza Khawaja scored 18, Captain Hamza Parwani 12 and Mohammad Faizan 10 points for the winner team while Shariq Suleman 15, Muneeb and Hassan Ali scored 10 points each for the runner up club.

Tariq Hussain, Zahid Malik and Mumtaz Ahmed were the match referees while Zaeema Khatun, Javed Ahmed and Raj Kumar were technical officials.

Organized by the Pakistan sports Welfare Association in association with Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), the basketball tournament was inaugurated by Chief Guest Inverex Solar Energy Corporation Chief Executive Zakir Ali.