Usman Dar chairs meeting, discusses Kamyab Jawan Programme Sports Drive

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar presided over a high-profile meeting in connection with Kamyab Jawan Programme Sports Drive, here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Javed Chohan, Higher education Commission (HEC) officials, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, director sports of all leading universities of the province and other officials were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Dar said the Kamyab Jawan Programme Sports Drive is being launched on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to hunt fresh sports talent from educational institutions. "We are organizing Kamyab Jawan Programme Sports Drive with the collaboration of Punjab govt and sports federations".

He said that sports culture will be revived throughout the country by launching Kamyab Jawan Programme Sports Drive. "As many as 12 male and female sports disciplines have been finalized for the grand programme. We have also planned to look after the young talented players through a compact system".

Special Advisor to Prime Minister said it's not a temporary programme for the growth of sports. "We are formulating a comprehensive programme to nurture sports potential".

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan on this occasion said that Sports Board Punjab will fully cooperate for unearthing fresh sports talent and will provide best facilities in the execution of Kamyab Jawan Programme Sports Drive. "We are ready to collaborate with all stakeholders for the revival of sports culture in the province".

Earlier, Javed Chohan chaired another important meeting at National Hockey Stadium regarding the preparation of upcoming 73rd Punjab Games scheduled to be held from January 24 to 27, 2022 in Lahore.

Chief Sports Consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti and secretaries of all sports associations of province were also present on this occasion. Sports venues, number of male and female players of different disciplines and other relevant details were discussed during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Director General Sports Punjab directed all the provincial associations and other officials concerned to prepare their contingents for the grand event. "The competitions of 24 sports disciplines will be organized during 73rd Punjab Games out of which 8 games will be staged only for women. We will also organize competitions for special children during the Punjab Games," he added.