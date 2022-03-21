Usman Kh missed a century by 9 runs as Australia finishes day of third test at 232 for 5 against Pakistan

In-form Usman Khawaja fell in nervous nineties and Steve Smith made a significant half century as Australia closed the first day of the third and last Test to 232-5 here on Monday at the Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :In-form Usman Khawaja fell in nervous nineties and Steve Smith made a significant half century as Australia closed the first day of the third and last Test to 232-5 here on Monday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first at flat and grass-less wicket which appeared full of runs. While the visitors rolled in unchanged into the third and final Test, Pakistan made one change � drafting in pacer Naseem Shah in place of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

The decision to bat first back fired as Australia couldn't start well, thanks to brilliant bowling by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took two early scalps in three balls to leave the opponents struggling at a total of 8-2 in 2.5 overs.

David Warner was the first Australian batter, who was sent packing by Shaheen Afridi at his personal score of 7 runs in 2.3 overs. After just one ball, Shaheen showed Marnus Labuschagne the pavilion for duck as Australia lost confidence and fell at 8-2.

Skilful Usman Khawaja along with Australias main batting hope Steve Smith took the responsibility and batted sensibly and added significant runs in their total as they partnership put Australia back on track. They played with a watchful mindset while punishing the bad deliveries. Despite Pakistan's best efforts, another breakthrough could not come around as Australia headed to lunch at 70/2.

The pair of key batsmen continued in the same vein in the following session, as Pakistan continued to toil hard on a flat wicket. None of the three pacers or the spin of Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali troubled Khawaja or Smith as Australia steadily marched towards safety. Khawaja's golden run in the series continued as he brought up his third fifty-plus score. And Steve Smith would also follow suit, notching up his milestone. It was a dominant session for the Australians as they added 75 runs without losing a wicket.

The final session finally brought some joy for Pakistan on the back of some disciplined bowling.

The 138-run stand was finally broken by Naseem Shah as he trapped Steve Smith lbw for 59.

With a hint of reverse swing coming into play, Naseem got the ball to move in sharply as Smith was hit on the pad. The umpire had no hesitation in adjudging him out.

Khawaja who missed a well deserved century by 9 runs , continued on in his merry way, nudging the ball around and looking well set for another massive score. He was joined by Travis Head, who got a second life as Sajid Khan dropped a return catch. Sajid though would reap the reward for some tight bowling, getting the big scalp of Khawaja.

Batting on 91, Khawaja went to flick the ball through midwicket but only got the leading edge to the right of slip. Babar Azam reacted brilliantly and pulled off a stunning catch as Khawaja had to walk back to the pavilion in the nineties for the second time in the series. Australians were struggling at 187-4, when Usman Khawaja had fallen in a nervous nineties. He played 219 balls and smashed nine boundaries and one six.

Naseem Shah produced another brilliant delivery, getting the ball to shape in from the fourth stump.

Travis Head was caught flat-footed, prodding at the delivery and edging it straight into the hands of the keeper to walk back for 26.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed 2 wickets for 39 runs, Naseem Shah 2 wickets for 36 and Sajid Khan got 1 wicket for 65 runs.

At the stumps after the first day's play, Cameron Green was on the crease at 20 runs and Alex Carey 8 runs and they ensured no more setbacks for the visitors, who will resume day two in Lahore at 232/5.

Playing XI Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon.

Pakistan: Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.