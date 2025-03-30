Open Menu

Usman Khan Ruled Out Of Second ODI

Muhammad Rameez Published March 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Usman Khan has been ruled out from the second ODI against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old opening batter sustained the injury while fielding during his side’s first ODI against New Zealand at the Mclean Park in Napier on Friday, said a press release.

The MRI scan confirmed a Low-Grade tear, making Usman unavailable for second ODI scheduled on April 2 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

More Stories From Sports