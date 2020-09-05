UrduPoint.com
Usman Khawaja Is Eager To Play PSL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Usman Khawaja is eager to play PSL

Australian top-order batsman Usman Khwaja who was born in Pakistan says he has huge support from Pakistan—his birthplace—and he will like to get back to it to participate in PSL.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) Australian batsman Usman Khawaja said he could not play Caribbean Premier League (CPL) or Pakistan Super League (PSL) which would be nice to play.

Usman Khawaja said he took part in many competitions around the world were there which he could not play so far.

The Australian cricketer said that he played IPL and T20 cricket in England but could not play CPL or even PSL.

“There are lots of competitions around the world which I haven't played in yet. I've played IPL, and T20 cricket in England, but I haven't played CPL (Caribbean Premier League) or even PSL (Pakistan Super League) yet, which would be nice to do,” Khawaja was quoted as saying by cricket.

com.au.

He realizes that he had many fans in Pakistan and he would like to play in front of his Pakistani fans.

“Pakistan, of course, is the place my family came from, I was born there and I would like to get back to it,” said Khwaja, adding that he had not been there for 11-12 years so he would like to tick that off the bucket list too.

“There is huge support from Pakistan and it would be nice to get back, see and meet some of those people,” he added.

