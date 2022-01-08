UrduPoint.com

Usman Khawaja Scores Twin Centuries In Fourth Ashes Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 08, 2022 | 11:36 AM

Usman Khawaja scores twin centuries in fourth Ashes Test

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja joined illustrious company by hitting centuries in both innings of the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney on Saturday.

Sydney, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia batsman Usman Khawaja joined illustrious company by hitting centuries in both innings of the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney on Saturday.

Khawaja, who scored 137 in the first innings, reached triple figures again in the second time at bat to put the Australians in a commanding position late on the fourth day.

He becomes only the sixth Australian batsman to score twin centuries in a Test and the third to do so in an Ashes Test at the Sydney cricket Ground.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Company Sydney

Recent Stories

Fawad appeals tourists to postpone trips to upper ..

Fawad appeals tourists to postpone trips to upper areas

2 minutes ago
 DC Kohat imposes section 144 in Kohat

DC Kohat imposes section 144 in Kohat

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Provides Relief Assistance To Flood ..

Pakistan Navy Provides Relief Assistance To Flood Affectees In Balochistan

15 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Follows with Great Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Follows with Great Concern the Situation in Kazakhstan, ..

15 minutes ago
 PM says country’s economy witnessing growth desp ..

PM says country’s economy witnessing growth despite COVID challenges

17 minutes ago
 Economy witnessing strong growth, creating jobs: P ..

Economy witnessing strong growth, creating jobs: PM Imran Khan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.