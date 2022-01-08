Usman Khawaja scores twin centuries in fourth Ashes Test

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja joined illustrious company by hitting centuries in both innings of the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney on Saturday.

Khawaja, who scored 137 in the first innings, reached triple figures again in the second time at bat to put the Australians in a commanding position late on the fourth day.

He becomes only the sixth Australian batsman to score twin centuries in a Test and the third to do so in an Ashes Test at the Sydney cricket Ground.