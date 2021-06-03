UrduPoint.com
Usman Khawaja Wants Australian Team To Visit Pakistan Next Year

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:05 PM

Usman Khawaja wants Australian team to visit Pakistan next year

The Australian left-hand batsman believes that responsibility lies on his team to tour Pakistan,  saying that there no reason for Kangroos not to visit this country.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2021) Australia’s left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja believed that his country’s cricket team must visit Pakistan next year.

In an interview, Usman Khawaja said that there was no reason for Kangroos not to visit the country.

Last time, the five-time world champion toured Pakistan in 1998.

Khawaja said: “The responsibility is on Australia to tour Pakistan. I think Australia should one hundred percent tour Pakistan,”.

He said: “Pakistan in the last four or five years has showed enough that security here is extremely good, players are extremely comfortable coming here for the PSL, and I think there is chance for Australia to visit Pakistan.

I’ve heard England are also touring Pakistan this year,”.

It may be mentioned here that Australia are due to tour Pakistan in February of 2022 for two Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.

Usman Khawaja currently is in Abu Dhabi and will play for Islamabad United to play remaining matches of PSL 2021.

