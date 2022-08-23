Usman, Nouman, Abdullah,Mehwish,Mahnoor clinch all Pakistan squash title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Usman Butt, Mehwish Ali, Mahnoor Ali, Nouman Khan, and Abdullah Nawaz on Tuesday clinched titles at Texas Chicken All Pakistan Open Squash Championship at Jahangir Khan Squash Complex PSB here.

In the final of under-19 category, Punjab's Usman Nadeem Butt beat Khaqan Malik to win the title.

In the final of girls under-19, top seed Mahwish Ali of Sindh won the title by defeating Munahil Aqeel of KP in 13 minutes by 11-9, 11-3 and 11-1.

In the final of under-17 category, Abdullah Nawaz from PAF thrashed Ibrahim Mohib 11-7, 11-4, 11-3 in 13 minutes.

In the Girls U-17 final, Mah Noor Ali won the title by defeating top seed Sindh Sehrish Ali 11-7, 11-1 and 11-9.

In the final of under-13 category, PAF's Nouman Khan overpowered Sindh's Huzaifa Shahid 7-11, 11-5, 10-12, 7-11 in 27 minutes.

Former international squash player Maqsood Ahmed was the chief guest on the occasion of the closing ceremony, who distributed prizes to the successful players.

Texas Chicken GM Syed Saqib Zaidi, Commodore Mustafa Kamal Qureshi, Sindh Squash Association President Adnan Asad, Khurram Qamar, Secretary Muhammad Amir and others were also present on this occasion.