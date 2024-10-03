Open Menu

Usman Qadir Announces Retirement From Pakistan Cricket

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 03, 2024 | 01:48 PM

Leg-spinner reflects on how his experiences with the national team

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2024) Leg-spinner Usman Qadir announced his retirement from Pakistan cricket on Thursday.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Usman Qadir made the announcement.

He also reflected on how his experiences with the national team have shaped his career and enriched his life.

The 31-year-old expressed gratitude to his coaches and teammates for their support throughout his journey.

"Today, I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket. As I reflect on this incredible journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude. It has been an immense honor to represent my country, and I'm thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way," he wrote.

He continued, "From unforgettable victories to the challenges we faced together, each moment has shaped my career and enriched my life. I’m deeply appreciative of the passionate fans who have always stood by me; your unwavering support has meant the world."

Usman Qadir played one One Day International and 25 T20 Internationals for Pakistan. While his career did not reach the heights of his father, the legendary Abdul Qadir, he emphasized his commitment to continuing his father's legacy.

"As I step into this new chapter, I will embrace my love for cricket and the lessons my dad instilled in me. I carry with me the spirit of Pakistan cricket and the cherished memories we created together. Thank you for everything."

