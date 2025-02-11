Open Menu

Usman Qadir Decides To Settle, Play In Australia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2025 | 12:37 PM

Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia

Former national cricketer says if he had been given consistent opportunities like Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir, he could have delivered different results

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) Former Pakistan international cricketer Usman Qadir has announced his decision to settle in Australia, stating, “I have decided to stay here permanently. I will live and play in Australia.”

Speaking to the media in Melbourne, Qadir said his Primary focus is to perform well, progress gradually and participate in domestic cricket.

“I don’t think too much about the future; I just try to perform well in the present,” he added.

The former national team player expressed that if he had been given consistent opportunities like Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir, he could have delivered different results.

“Despite performing well in my first two series, I was sidelined. The preferences and favoritism play a significant role,” he remarked.

Regarding his future, Usman Qadir stated, “I cannot predict what will happen but for now my focus is on playing cricket here. You might even see me playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next year,”.

It may be mentioned here that Usman Qadir represented Pakistan in one ODI and 25 T20 Internationals. However, he has now moved back to Australia with the intention of continuing his cricket career there.

