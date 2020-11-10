UrduPoint.com
Usman Qadir Grabs Four Wickets As Pakistan Win T20 Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Usman Qadir grabs four wickets as Pakistan win T20 series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan cruised to an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe to wrap up the T20 series 3-0 here at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Usman Qadir proved star of the show as he claimed four wickets for just 13 runs in his four overs, helping Pakistan to restrict Zimbabwe to 129 for 9.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss Zimbabwe got an impressive start as their captain Chamu Chibhabha played some fantastic shots in the second over of the match with pacer Harfi Rauf conceding 19 runs.

Imad Wasim, who was brought in to bowl in the fourth over gave Pakistan breakthrough, picking up first Zimbabwe wicket when BrendonTaylor came down the crease, flicking the ball away in the air towards deep midwicket where Khushdil Shah took a nice catch on the second attempt. Taylor scored eight runs off 11 balls. Zimbabwe lost their second wicket in the sixth over when one-down batsman Craig Ervine got a thick outside edge on a good length Harif Rauf ball and Fakhar Zaman took a nice low forward diving catch at the point. At the end of the power play Zimbabwe were 39 for two.

Zimbabwe captain, who seemed in fine touch for the first time in the series handed over his wicket to Usman when he got the top edge on a leg stump side turning delivery.

Haider Ali took the catch at long leg, ending Chibhabha's innings at 31. He faced 28 balls, hitting three fours and a six.

Donald Tiripano was the other main contributor for the visitors as he scored 28 off 22.

Imad Wasim captured a couple of wickets, while pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf claimed one scalp apiece.

In reply, Pakistan gave chance to debutant Abdullah Shafique to open the innings with Fakhar Zaman. Fakhar's bad form with the bat continued as he scored 21 off 24 balls.

Abdullah managed to create an impact as he displayed great confidence in his inaugural fixture, scoring unbeaten 41 off 33 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six. Haider Ali, who had scored scintillating 66 in the second T20 once again exhibited his class as he made brisk 27 off 20 balls, smashing two sixes and a four.

Khushdil Shah's 36 from 15 balls was a standout performance as Pakistan chased the target in style in just 15.2 overs.

For Zimbabwe Musakadza and Shumba took one wicket each.

Usman Qadir was declared man-of-the-match as well as man-of-the series for claiming eight wickets in the series while being economical.

