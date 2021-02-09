Usman Qadir ready to cast spin web on proteas batsmen by Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Rookie leg-spinner Usman Qadir has said that he was ready to bamboozle South African batsmen with wizardy of leg-spin bowling during the Pak-SA T20 international cricket series due to start at Gaddafi stadium from February 11 (Wednesday).

In a virtual press conference alongside Haider Ali here on Tuesday, Usman said he had learnt many tricks in the art of leg-spin bowling from his legendary father Abdul Qadir and would do his best to win matches for the country.

Both the young cricketers were upbeat about the upcoming T20 series against South African T20 contingent which also included many young faces.

About the spin friendly wickets during the recently concluded test series, he said cricket pitches are usually different for the T20 cricket and cannot be compared with tracks prepared for a test match, adding that the team would try to dominate the proteas under all conditions.

To a question, he was working on his batting in the nets, adding that he would love to establish his credentials as an all-rounder in the team and David Miller's wicket would be his prized scalp during the T20 series.

"Zahid Mehmood's presence in the team does not put me under pressure as both of us will try to make the best of opportubity by the team management", he responed to a question.

Usman Qadir said Saqlain Mushtaq had shared tips to bowl in dewy conditions, adding that due could play a role during the Pak-SA T20 cricket rubber which is to be played in the evening at Qaddafi stadium Lahore.

On national flags at the practice venue, he said bowling coach Saqlain Mushtaq wanted us to start practice session with national anthem, adding that the presence of the flags gave them purpose and inspiration to do well for the country.

To questions, young batting sensation Haider Ali said the practice sessions for the T20 series were of great value for him as NCA batting coach Muhammad Yousaf had given valuable tips to the batsmen to do well without being under pressure in high-voltage games.

On fans' expectations from Haider Ali, he said, "I try my best to come up to the expectations of the fans and emulate the feats of Babar Azam", adding that the team wanted to beat proteas 3-0 in the upcoming T20 series.

He said as a batsman he felt less pressure on home soil as compared with the away tours, adding that knowledge of the home-grounds and playing conditions gave him more confidence as a batsman.

He said as a batsman he tries to give his best on the field but performance is in the hands of God, adding that he was mentally prepared to open with Babar Azam during the T20s in Lahore.

"I am prepared to open the innings with Babar Azam as I have played as an opener in the ICC U-19 WorldCup and there is no question of any pressure", he said.