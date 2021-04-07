UrduPoint.com
Usman Qadir Says He Is Missing His Father Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:03 PM

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

The leg-spinner was given the chance after Shadab Khan fell injured in the final ODI against South Africa at SuperSport Park.

CENTURION: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2021) Leg-spinner Usman Qadir is extremely happy after he made his ODI debut in the third ODI against South Africa at SuperSport Park.

In a video message released by Pakistan Cricket board (PCB), the 27-year old player said that he was missing his father Abdul Qadir.

“I’m glad that I have been awarded a chance in ODI cricket after performances in T20I cricket. I belong to a cricketing family and it was a dream that has come true for me,” said Usman.

“I’m missing my father and obviously he will be happy today. He would have been really proud if he had been alive,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that Usman already played six T20Is for Pakistan and bagged 12 wickets. He was inducted after Shadab Khan fell injured in the final ODI.

