Usman Qamar Wins Gold Medal In Special Olympics

Muhammad Rameez Published June 21, 2023

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Usman Qamar of Pakistan won the gold medal in the cycling event of the ongoing 16th Special Olympic World Games being played in Berlin, Germany.

Usman Qamar completed the distance of a 5 km road race in 7 minutes 21.59 seconds. After the great triumph, he said "I had prepared hard for the World Games and I hoped that I would reach the victory stand but winning the gold medal is a dream come true. And I am also grateful to Special Olympic Pakistan who helped me a lot in my training and preparations".

Usman Qamar, who belongs to Islamabad, further said that he has been cycling since 2016 and attended two campuses for the World Games.

Meanwhile, in the javelin men's event of the 16th Special Olympic World Games of Athletics, Pakistan's Umair Kayani won the gold medal with a throw of 38.

81 meters, while Umaima Iftikhar of Pakistan won the silver medal with a throw of 10.47 meters in the women's javelin event.

The 25-year-old national athlete Umair Kayani from Wah Cantt called Commonwealth Games gold medalist Arshad Nadeem his idol and expressed his desire to earn a name like him.

Umair's Head Coach Irfan Anwar says that Umair has been very skilled in shot-put and javelin throwing since his early days and keeping this in mind for the World Games, his preparation has been going on for the past two years.

The Head Coach hoped he will continue his streak of good performances in the shot put as well in the future as well and will win more honour and laurels for the country.

