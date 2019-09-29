UrduPoint.com
Usman, Sufi, Jawad, Samiullah Victorious In Special Badminton Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Usman Zulqarnain, Sufi Qari, Jawad and Samiullah earned victories on the opening day of the Allied Special Persons Badminton Tournament being played here at the Rodham Hall on Sunday.

The tournament was inaugurated by Inter-Provincial Coordination Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani. Deputy Director General of Pakistan Sports board (Admin) Mansoor Ahmed, Deputy Director General (Facilities) Agha Amjadullah, Secretary of Allied Badminton academy, Agha Saud were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Akbar Hussain Durrani said the youth should be encouraged to participate in sports as well as educational activities and holding sports was very important for mental development.

In the matches played, Usman defeated Adeel by 21-15, Sufi beat Shah Zeb Tanveer by 11-14, Jawad outplayed Danish by 21-17 and Samiullah thrwshed Abdullah by 21-5.

More than 120 men and women are taking part in the tournament and prizes would be distributed to players at the end of the championship.

