RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq, who was earlier reported for a suspect bowling action, has cleared his bowling assessment after undergoing testing at the PCB-accredited biomechanics lab in Lahore, Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

Usman was reported for a suspect bowling action on 13 April during an HBL PSL X match against Lahore Qalandars.

Following this, the Quetta Gladiators management requested the PCB to allow the bowler to undergo testing, consequent to which he has cleared the bowling assessment.

