Usman to defend title on Dec 19 under HS Promotions

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan's promising pro boxer Usman Wazeer has announced to defend his title in Karachi on December 19, under the banner of Pakistani great pugilist Hussain Shah's 'HS Promotions'.

Usman had claimed the Asian Boxing Federation's (ABF) vacant welterweight title after pulling off a stellar win against Indonesia's Boido Simanjuntak here at the Amir Khan Boxing academy's hall, Pakistan sports Complex this month.

"After defending my title, my next goal will be to become the World Youth Champion, which requires government's patronage. The upcoming fight was important for me and I'm working hard to make my country proud," he said at a reception hosted in his honor here at the National Press Club.

The reception was hosted by Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) and Islamabad Civil Society. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development (CDA) affairs Ali Nawaz Awan and Parliamentary Secretary of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Saima Nadeem were also present on the occasion.

Addressing at the ceremony on a video link from Japan Pakistani boxing legend Hussain Shah announced to come to Pakistan for Usman's fight and paid tribute to him for his historic achievement and assured him of all possible cooperation.

"New boxing talent from the country will also be given a chance in the event to be held in Karachi," he said.

Usman, also known as the Asian boy was presented with an honorary shield by President RISJA Shakir Abbasi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sports Coordinator Aamir Qureshi on behalf of the Civil Society. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Awan and Parliamentary Secretary Saima Nadeem also unveiled the Hussain Shah Promotions for Usman's Fight.