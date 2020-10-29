UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman To Defend Title On Dec 19 Under HS Promotions

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:26 PM

Usman to defend title on Dec 19 under HS Promotions

Pakistan's promising pro boxer Usman Wazeer has announced to defend his title in Karachi on December 19, under the banner of Pakistani great pugilist Hussain Shah's 'HS Promotions'.

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan's promising pro boxer Usman Wazeer has announced to defend his title in Karachi on December 19, under the banner of Pakistani great pugilist Hussain Shah's 'HS Promotions'.

Usman had claimed the Asian Boxing Federation's (ABF) vacant welterweight title after pulling off a stellar win against Indonesia's Boido Simanjuntak here at the Amir Khan Boxing academy's hall, Pakistan sports Complex this month.

"After defending my title, my next goal will be to become the World Youth Champion, which requires government's patronage. The upcoming fight was important for me and I'm working hard to make my country proud," he said at a reception hosted in his honor here at the National Press Club.

The reception was hosted by Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) and Islamabad Civil Society. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development (CDA) affairs Ali Nawaz Awan and Parliamentary Secretary of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Saima Nadeem were also present on the occasion.

Addressing at the ceremony on a video link from Japan Pakistani boxing legend Hussain Shah announced to come to Pakistan for Usman's fight and paid tribute to him for his historic achievement and assured him of all possible cooperation.

"New boxing talent from the country will also be given a chance in the event to be held in Karachi," he said.

Usman, also known as the Asian boy was presented with an honorary shield by President RISJA Shakir Abbasi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sports Coordinator Aamir Qureshi on behalf of the Civil Society. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Awan and Parliamentary Secretary Saima Nadeem also unveiled the Hussain Shah Promotions for Usman's Fight.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Sports Civil Society Rawalpindi Indonesia Japan December Capital Development Authority Event All From Government Asia Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

31 minutes ago

All set to observe Eid-Miland un Nabi (SAW)

2 minutes ago

Ex-UK Labour Leader Corbyn Suspended From Party Ov ..

2 minutes ago

US Economy Grows By Record 33.1% in Q3, After Stee ..

2 minutes ago

Armenia In Close Communication With CSTO on Situat ..

2 minutes ago

New Belarusian Interior Minister Names Security in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.