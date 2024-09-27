Usman Wazeer defeats Indian boxer in WYBC

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Pakistan’s Usman Wazeer has defeated India's Thilak Selvam in the first round of the World Youth Boxing Championship at Bangkok, Thailand.

According to Pakistan Boxing Federation sources, this victory marks Usman Wazeer's 14th consecutive win in professional boxing. It is worth mentioning here that Usman Wazeer has secured prestigious titles including the World Youth Title, Asian Title, and middle East Title.