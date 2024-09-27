Usman Wazeer Defeats Indian Boxer In WYBC
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Pakistan’s Usman Wazeer has defeated India's Thilak Selvam in the first round of the World Youth Boxing Championship at Bangkok, Thailand.
According to Pakistan Boxing Federation sources, this victory marks Usman Wazeer's 14th consecutive win in professional boxing. It is worth mentioning here that Usman Wazeer has secured prestigious titles including the World Youth Title, Asian Title, and middle East Title.
Recent Stories
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Kemp Conquers injury hell to reach ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 By Ijaz Ahmad Khan15 minutes ago
-
IPCC meets to address regional issues25 minutes ago
-
100s Cricket League-2024 begins in District Khyberl55 minutes ago
-
National fastest men & women competition on Oct 83 hours ago
-
Canadian cricketers defeat Oman by five wickets in ICC World Cup Cricket League 28 hours ago
-
Chandimal century powers Sri Lanka to 306-3 against New Zealand20 hours ago
-
Fatima Sana aims to bring fearless approach to ICC Women’s T20 World Cup1 day ago
-
Usman Wazeer makes history with 14th consecutive win1 day ago
-
Sirbaz, Shehroze embark on Shishapangma summit to make history1 day ago
-
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad1 day ago
-
Punjab Premier League to commence on October 42 days ago
-
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan2 days ago